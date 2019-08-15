A LEVELS: All Saints Academy 'moving in right direction' with 'excellent' results

All Saints Academy continues to celebrate further improvements in ‘A’ Level and vocational qualifications in the 2019 examinations.

A school spokesman said: "We are extremely pleased to share that at least ten students have received a university place for September.

Kyle Lynch and Amber James were thrilled with their results

"Some of our students are also pursuing apprenticeships in a vocational setting, for example in the Health and Leisure setting. Our hope is that the positive example set by these students will serve as an inspiration to our students in Key Stage 4 showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible."

Kyle Lynch achieved A Level grades of B,B and C and now plans to study journalism at university. Amber James achieved an A grade in Psychology and D* D in BTEC Sport and has been offered a place at Nottingham University to study Nursing.

Simon Miller, the Assistant Principal for the Sixth Form, said: "The results that have been achieved at KS5 are excellent and show that the Academy is moving in the right direction and achieving strong academic success.

"This is an exciting time to be at the school and as the Sixth Form continues to grow and develop, we hope to have more students applying to the Sixth Form and raise aspirations for the whole school."



Liz Furber, Principal, added: "These great results are vindication of the hard work of students and staff.

"They further reinforce the latest Ofsted judgement of Good for our 16-19 provision.

"Well done all!"

