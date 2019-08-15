A LEVELS: Queensbury Academy students do their school proud with good results!

Queensbury Academy sixth formers proved they were on top form with an impressive round of A Level results today.

Vice Principal john Tate said: "We are pleased to report that Queensbury Academy Sixth Formers have achieved a good set of A level results.

Queensbury Academy students were happy with their results

"These include some exceptional individual performances and more than one third of grades being A*-B.

"This has given our students the opportunity to access some of the best universities locally and nationally."

Some impressive individual performances include:

Sam Graham: A*, A*, A*, A, B

Prithvi Dixit: A*, A, A, A, B

Callie Ferrari: A*, A*, B

Liza Vesko: A, B, B

Jeremy Baiden: B, B, B, B

Mr Tate added: "We wish all our students success with their continuing studies and thank our staff for their hard work and relentless commitment to ensuring that every student achieves their very best."