Aldwyck Housing Group helps hardworking Houghton Regis students step up employment ladder

Aldwyck Housing Group, of Houghton Regis, recently helped youngsters gain valuable experience to help them into work or further education.

For the second year, Aldwyck partnered with the EY Foundation’s ‘Our Future’ employability skills and work experience pr gramme, giving 16-19-year olds the opportunity to develop their skills.

Nine teenagers took part in a programme which included an introductory two weeks paid work experience along with training and team activities.

Councillor Martin S Kennedy, Mayor of Houghton Regis, was a special guest at the end-of-programme prize giving and shared his experience of how he started his working life. He said: “I’m really pleased with the partnership between EY and Aldwyck.

“It’s providing excellent opportunities to local young people giving them a solid start to working life.

“The transition from school to work isn’t always easy, but an experience like this helps unlock individual potential.”

The students were able to receive their Chartered Management Institute accredited certificates, cheered on by friends, family and colleagues.