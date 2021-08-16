All Saints Academy students celebrate GCSE results in Dunstable

Students at All Saints Academy in Dunstable celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday, August 12.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

James Golds, Head of Upper School, said: "The Academy would like to praise all of their students for the continued hard work and resilience they have demonstrated.

"Despite experiencing two national lockdowns during the pandemic, students have strived to achieve their best to ensure they can take up their first choice for further education.

"Particularly well done to the following students: Dipo Olatunji who achieved two 8s, four 7s, three 6s; Caitlin Jones who gained three 8s, two 7s and five 6s; Harry Dutnall who secured one 8, two 7s and five 6s and Charlotte Preston who was awarded three 7s and five 6s.

"The past two years have been extremely challenging and we wish our students the best of luck in their next steps."