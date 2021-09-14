Central Bedfordshire College ready to celebrate its diamond anniversary

Central Bedfordshire College is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021, with commerations of the milestone beginning as the new academic year gets underway.

Founded as the College of Further Education Kingsway in 1961, the local institution has seen many changes over the years, being known as Dunstable College for many years before finally becoming Central Bedfordshire College in 2010.

Current Principal and CEO, Dr Ali Hadawi CBE, has been at the helm of the college for over 10 years.

Central Beds College

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our diamond anniversary,” Dr Hadawi says. “After the turbulence of the pandemic, we are prouder than ever of the resilience and adaptability that Central Bedfordshire College stands for.

“Our programme of events and activities to commemorate this milestone will begin this academic year, creating exciting opportunities for current and former students and staff, as well as the local community.”

Professor James Crabbe, Chair of Governors at Central Bedfordshire College, added: “I am privileged to be Chair of Governors of such an exciting and forward-looking further education college, celebrating its diamond anniversary this year.

“In its 60 years the college, including all staff and students, have shown enormous dedication to learning and skills development for industrial and community needs, participating in local, regional, national and international agendas.

Central Beds College

“Let us celebrate our successes so far, and use what we have learnt in that time to further our vision for education in the college so that the next 60 years will be even better for our students, our staff, and for the communities that we serve.”

The college will be running initiatives throughout the academic year for students, alumni and the community. These will include a gala dinner, a mural celebrating the college’s history, a networking event for alumni to connect on a professional level, and a time capsule created by the students.

Other highlights will include the publication of Generations, a special edition online magazine telling the stories of members of the Central Bedfordshire College community from its formation in 1961.

Central Bedfordshire College is looking for alumni from throughout the college’s history to feature in the online magazine, particularly where members of different generations of the same family have been educated at the college. Please email [email protected] if you are interested in being involved.