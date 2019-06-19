Channel 4’s Bake Off star Prue Leith visits Dunstable school

A Dunstable school was delighted to welcome Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith through its doors.

The television presenter and restaurateur visited Lancot Challenger Academy on June 5 to learn more about the school’s creative curriculum - and see how it works in practice.

Prue visited for an 'Insight Into Character Development' experience.

Prue was treated to a taste of what daily life at Lancot includes, from outdoor learning sessions to the running of its own pupil led bank, supported by the Credit Union, and thoroughly enjoyed her visit.

A Lancot Challenger Academy spokeswoman, said: “All schools in the Challenger Multi Academy Trust (CMAT) design their curriculum around character education, focusing on developing life skills and attributes that will prepare pupils for life as a global citizen.

“During her time at Lancot, it was clear to see how impressed Prue was by the confidence and communication skills of the pupils, particularly when being taught archery from one of our Year 2 pupils!”

Prue also met with the CMAT student ambassadors from across the family of CMAT schools to find out more about pupil leadership opportunities within the trust, while she chatted with with staff, pupils, parents and governors to discover how Lancot and the Challenger Schools hope to lead the way in ‘character education’.

Claire Probert, headteacher, said: “I could not be prouder of both our curriculum and of our wonderful pupils who benefit from it.

“Today was just another example of how they inspire us with their maturity, their leadership and social skills and their love of learning.

“We are delighted to have shared this with Prue.”

The Great British Bake Off is expected to return this August.