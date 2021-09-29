Dunstable launch for centre supporting young people

A new centre to support young people aged 16-25 has opened in Dunstable.

TCHCs GAPS Study Programme Centre will be providing a range of vocational qualifications for 16–24-year-olds to develop new skills and confidence with courses starting next month. TCHC will also supporting 18-year-old plus learners who are unemployed or economically inactive or facing disadvantages, support to set up their own businesses through its Enterprising People programme funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and European Social Fund.

This comes on top of TCHC’s contribution to the Government's Kickstart programme helping 16–24-year-olds find employment and 17 years delivering employability and skills programmes to young people and adults.

Courtney Grinham, Managing Director, said: “We have spent the last 17 years helping young people on their journey to achieve the right qualifications and job opportunities for their individual needs. This is central to our vision of transforming the lives of all individuals we work with. We are excited to have opened our new GAPS centre, our 5th, and can’t wait to start working with young people in Dunstable”.

TCHC will be opening another new GAPS Centre in Bedford towards the end of 2021 to add to their centres in Dunstable, Peterborough, Thurrock, Ipswich and Clacton.

Contact the team on [email protected] or 01923 698450 or visit 47 Edward Street, Dunstable, LU6 1HE.