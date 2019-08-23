Dunstable's All Saints Academy proud of 'solid set of GCSE outcomes'

All Saints Academy is proud to announce another "solid set of GCSE outcomes", with many outstanding success stories amongst the students’ achievements.

Year 11 students have maintained the overall outcomes and standards set by their predecessors, with half of the cohort achieving a standard Level 4 pass, and a fifth of the cohort achieving a strong Level 5 pass, in both English and Maths.

Results day

In light of the significant grade boundary changes that have affected the Maths and Science qualifications, this is a pleasing achievement and reflects the hard work of students and staff alike.

The academy's top performing student was Lauren Adkin, achieving 11 GCSE grades 9-5 (A** - C equivalents): grade 9 in English, grade 8s in chemistry and religious studies, and grade 7s in maths, physics, history and finance.

Other notable achievements include: Oliwia Baginska, Kacper Markiewicz and Godswill Nnadi, who all achieved grade 9s in Languages; Lauren Corr and Rebekah Shore who both achieved a grade 8 in English language; Chelsea Burden who achieved a grade 8 in English literature; and, Jenna Booth who achieved a Distinction* in Health and Social Care.

Students should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved.

Principal, Liz Furber, said: "I am extremely pleased that even with rising grade boundaries the students in Year 11 have managed to secure standard and strong grades in English and Maths, providing them with a sound basis on which to continue their educational journey".

David Fraser, chair of the governing body, added: "The governors would like to add their congratulations to all students and staff who have achieved good results.

"As we consolidate on last year’s results, governors are once again appreciative of the hard work the principal and all her staff have undertaken through this vital period of our students’ educational journey."

Andy O’Rourke, assistant principal, Key Stage 4, concluded: "It is extremely pleasing to see so many students achieving what they deserve. This cohort has bought into the drive for excellence; they have been fully engaged and have taken on the challenge of aspiring towards the highest targets.

"I am very proud of their achievements and wish them all a bright and positive future".