Dunstable's Priory Academy thrilled with excellent set of GCSE results

Dunstable's Priory Academy is celebrating another successful year, praising its students for "an excellent set of GCSE results."

Priory’s 2019 GCSE results confirm the school’s "continued strong academic performance", which includes the provisional headline figures of:

Priory Academy students celebrate their results.



· Students achieving 9-4 in English: 87 per cent



· Students achieving 9-7 in English: 28 per cent



· Students achieving 9-4 in Maths: 86 per cent



· Students achieving 9-7 in Maths: 32 per cent



· Students achieving 9-4 in English and Maths: 79 per cent



· Average Total Attainment: 51.12



Headteacher, Mahnaz Smith, said “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students and it has been delightful to see so many overjoyed students and parents this morning. This fantastic set of results reflects the hard work of our students and staff and the amazing support that our parents provide.

"My heartiest congratulations to all our students.”



Priory Academy would like to say a special congratulations to its top students: Ben Roberts, Amy Fadunmoye, Luke Alligan, Kyle Jansen Van Vuuren, George Kiteley, Yue Yang Liu, Lily-Mae Dunlop-Marriott, Li Yang Lin, Joshua Phillips, Adam Aithsine, Annika Allamand, Dylan Rolls, Zayn Jalil and Alex Woods.

Together, they achieved 38 Grade 9s, 44 Grade 8s and 41 Grade 7s.

Staff would also like to say a big congratulations to Luke Imerlishvili, Roberto Berta, Megan Davis, Michael Graham, Clareace Wagstaff and Anna -Marie Beard for their outstanding progress.

The school concluded: "Well done to all our wonderful students, staff and parents on our excellent results!"