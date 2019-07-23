Dunstable woman inspiring next generation for International Women in Engineering Day

Dunstable Amazon employees recently celebrated International Women in Engineering Day by shining a light on one of their top team members.

Monika Ziemniak, a reliability maintenance engineering planner, joined Amazon in 2016 as a temporary associate, before working her way up the employment ladder.

The hardworking businesswoman now hopes to encourage more girls to study STEM subjects at school.

Monika said: “Engineering has been on my mind since I was a small girl. I always loved the technical side of things. I loved fixing things and even used to enjoy watching people repair their cars. That’s where my love of engineering was born.

“At school, I achieved good grades in the more technical subjects and decided to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering in my native Poland. When the opportunity came up to move to the UK, I saw it as a great adventure and I dreamed of one day becoming an engineer.

“Fast forward a few years and I’m now doing what I love, in a job that I love. I’m proud that Amazon is encouraging more women to embrace careers like engineering.

“I truly believe that a team made up of men and women can solve more problems and support each other with different ways of looking at things.”

Amazon Dunstable general manager, Edmon Yohannes, stated: “This International Women in Engineering Day, Amazon is excited to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our team and encourage more women to enter STEM professions.

“We are passionate about promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace, which is why we have created programmes, such as Amazon’s Women in Innovation Bursary, Engineering Apprenticeship schemes and Career Choice programmes, that support women seeking STEM careers.

“The team at Amazon Dunstable team is very proud of Monika and we hope that her story will lead the way for generations of female engineers to find success in this rewarding industry.”

Amazon offers a range of programmes to help increase the number of women in STEM jobs, including the Amazon Women in Innovation Bursary.

The Amazon Women in Innovation Bursary offers funding of between £3,500 and £7,500 per year to a female student planning to attend one of the three universities which neighbour its three UK Development Centres, including the University of Edinburgh, Kings College London and Churchill College in the University of Cambridge.

As well as the bursary helping with living costs over four years of a degree, Amazon also provides mentoring on business skills like CV-building and interview techniques, as well as a potential work placement at Amazon’s Development Centres.