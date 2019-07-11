Eaton Bray Academy pupils go wild for Good Ofsted mark

Eaton Bray Academy was thrilled to receive a Good rating from Ofsted in its latest inspection.

It was a clean sweep for the school, which was awarded the mark in all categories, following an inspection in May.

The report, published on June 19, highlighted that the school had come a long way in the last few years, after receiving a rating of Requires Improvement following a visit in November 2016.

The 2019 report stated: “Since the previous inspection, the leadership team has been restructured and leaders have been relentless in their actions to address weaknesses in provision that were previously identified.

“Current pupils make good progress in reading, writing and mathematics and many make very strong progress.”

It added: “Pupils are unfailingly proud of their school.”

Headteacher Sue Hounslow said: “We agree that this [the report] is an accurate description of school life at Eaton Bray Academy, that reflects our school ethos, and confirms that it is indeed ‘A Wonderful Place To Be!’

“I would like to express my grateful thanks to all staff and governors for their hard work, to the parents for their ongoing support of the school, and of course to the children for making us all so proud.”

To further improve, the inspectors stated the school should improve its quality of teaching, learning and assessment in early years, by planning activities and asking challenging questions to the most able nursery children.

The academy was ‘Good’ in all categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; early years provision.