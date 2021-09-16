Everything parents need to know as Central Bedfordshire school place applications open

Applications are now open for children who are due to start school, or transfer to middle, secondary or upper school in September 2022.

Children born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 are due to start school in September 2022. Parents applying for their children to start either a lower or primary school must apply before January 15 , 2022, even if their child already attends a nursery or pre-school on the school site.

Parents applying for a place for their child at a middle school must also apply before January 15, 2022, even if the child already attends a feeder school and lives in the catchment area.

Applications are open

The deadline for applications for young people transferring to a secondary or upper school in 2022 is October 31, 2021.

Last year, the council offered first preferences to:

94 per cent of applications to primary school

95 per cent of applications to middle school

96 per cent of applications to secondary school

94 per cent of applications to upper school

Councillor Sue Clark, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “Parents can apply for a school place now, and the easiest way to do that is by applying online. Our website also contains lots of information about the application process, which will help parents and carers make an informed decision about their child’s education.”