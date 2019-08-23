Harlington Upper School thrilled with ‘best ever GCSE results’

Students at Harlington Upper School achieved excellent GCSE results again this year, with outstanding performance at the highest levels.

Students, parents and teachers arrived in school yesterday to collect results for the new, tougher GCSE exams.

Results day

All GCSEs use the new 9 to 1 scale, with grade 9 being the highest. The Department for Education (DfE) has said a 4 on the new scale will equate to a C under the old A* - G grade system.

Headteacher, Shawn Fell, said: “GCSE results at Harlington were again superb and build on the long-standing tradition of examination success at the school.

“High achievement was common at Harlington and this year there were 48 students with at least 5 top grades (grades 9-7 or A*/A). Overall student performance was very strong at all levels. It was fantastic to see so many high grades.”

The school was thrilled with the “students’ impressive results”:

Results day

- Overall, 75 per cent of Harlington students achieved the benchmark 9-4 grades in both English and Maths.

- English and Maths results were particularly high with pass rates of 84 per cent and 81 per cent respectively.

- The majority of students achieved at the higher levels with 57 per cent gaining a strong pass (levels 9- 5) in both English and Maths.

- A total of 15 students gained an impressive 8 or more top grades (grades 9-7, equivalent to A*/A and above). These high achieving students are: Shana Beckwith; Holly Brennan; Charlotte Brettell; Finlay Chubb; Mae Collins; Daniel Fordham; Amy Frost; Callum Hall; Maisie Hayward; Radiah Khan; Emma Kindred; Katie Morley; Kesia Sawden; Elliot Whaley; Ciaren Zanna.

Kesia Sawden, who achieved 8 GCSEs at grade 9

The school also told the Gazette that a special mention must be made of Finlay Chubb and Kesia Sawden, who both achieved “a wonderful 8 GCSEs at grade 9”.

Headteacher, Shawn Fell, said: “We are delighted by the 2019 GCSE results at Harlington Upper School. It has been wonderful to see so many delighted students and parents collecting results at the school. They are excellent again this year and have been achieved with the commitment of our hardworking students and the support of dedicated teachers and parents.

“Congratulations to everyone receiving GCSE results – they are very well deserved. The introduction of the new top grade of 9 (above an old A* grade) in all GCSE subjects this year has made the highest grade even more challenging to reach. It is pleasing that so many Harlington students reached this pinnacle of achievement.”

Students (left to right) in the top two photos: Holly Hill, Ciaran Zanna, Giancarlo Nannetti, Vincenzo Nannetti, Katie Morley, Shana Beckwith, Amy Bulmer, Maksim Sics, Bobby Scott.

Finlay Chubb, who achieved 8 GCSEs at grade 9

Students (left to right) in the bottom two photos: L-R: Gracie Board, Milly Heys, Jess Woods, Alec Butterworth, Finlay Chubb, Will Wright, Elliot Whaley, Kate Kilby, Alex Spyrou, Ellie Mathews, Hannah Green, Holly Brennan, Radiah Khan, Emma Kindred, Izzy Davis, Bisola Eruola, Amy Frost.

