Hawthorne Park Community Primary School 'delighted' with latest Ofsted report after coming out of special measures

A former 'Inadequate' primary school In Houghton Regis has climbed up a grading in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Hawthorn Park Community Primary School has been rated 'Requires Improvement' in its latest Ofsted report, published yesterday.

The report stated: "Although there have been significant improvements since 2017, there is still more work to be done by leaders and governors...

"Leaders’ systems have not held teachers to account well enough for the progress of all pupils.

"As a result, too few pupils reached the expected standard at the end of Year 6 in reading, writing and mathematics in 2018.

"In most lessons, pupils behave well and engage positively in their learning.

"The headteacher has developed a strong leadership team that is having a positive impact on current pupils’ outcomes."

Houghton Park headteacher Jeni Houghton said the report was a good result for the school, which had previously been rated 'Inadequate' in January 2017 and placed in special measures.

Mrs Houghton stated: "We are delighted with the outcome of 'Requires Improvement', with 'Good' for Early Years, as the result of our last Inspection in January 2017 was 'Inadequate' and at the monitoring visit in September 2018, Her Majesty's Inspector reported that 'Leaders and managers were not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures'.

"To receive the judgement of 'Requires Improvement' is a validation of the hard work and commitment of the children, staff, governors, parents and the wider school community and an accurate reflection of our progress as we continue on our journey to become a 'Good' school. This improvement is also reflected in our statutory outcomes and these will be published in the Autumn Term.

"We are particularly proud of the identified strength from the report of 'Pupils' well-being is given a high priority by leaders. Pupils are safe, happy and well looked after by all adults' as we feel that this epitomises our school motto of 'Where Care and Learning Count'.

"We do have spaces for September and would welcome any prospective parents with the invitation to come and visit our school. Contact can be made via the school office or our website www.hawthornpark.co.uk."

To read the report in full, visit https://files.api.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50093683.