It’s Houghton Regis Primary’s Good news

Houghton Regis Primary School is feeling proud after it was awarded a GOOD rating in all five Ofsted categories.

The St Michael’s Avenue school was inspected on May 8 and 9, and the report’s conclusions, published on June 5, delighted headteacher Bernice Waite, her staff and pupils.

'Pupils' good behaviour creates a friendly and calm atmosphere.' Houghton Regis Primary School.

The inspection judged Houghton Regis Primary to be a GOOD school overall, awarding this mark in the following categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; early years provision.

In its previous inspection during January 2017, the school was judged as Requires Improvement, so staff and pupils were particularly pleased with the new rating.

Noting the changes, the report said: “The headteacher and her recently appointed deputy have worked diligently and effectively to bring about improvements in the quality of education since the last inspection. As a consequence, the standards achieved by pupils have improved.

“There is a strong focus on key skills in English and Mathematics, which has enabled pupils to make good progress in these subjects.

“Standards have improved rapidly in the early years foundation stage.

“Last year, the proportion of children achieving a good level of development exceeded the nationalaverage. As a consequence, children are well prepared to enter key stage 1.”

It added: “Pupils are happy at school. They play well together, treating each other with kindness and consideration.”

To further improve, the report suggested that staff should improve the quality of teachers’ questioning, and build on the good work done in English, Mathematics and Science to develop the leadership of other subjects.

It also suggested that the school should further develop the broad curriculum beyond English and Mathematics.