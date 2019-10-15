Keeping kids and communities shreddin’ safely in Dunstable – that’s S.P.A.T

A determined action group visited Dunstable skate park to promote safety and community cohesion while watching some talented youngsters show off their moves.

S.P.A.T, (the Skate Park Awareness Team), an independent scheme operating at many skate parks in the UK, held an awareness and give away day in Dunstable Skate Park on Saturday.

The team handed out safety helmets and other goodies from 12noon until 3pm, while also promoting S.P.A.T’s values, which include safety and looking out for others.

Founder Ben Sessions said: “The event was awesome and far surpassed our expectations. The park was the busiest we’ve seen it in ages. The fun started at midday, with games and challenges to bag some goodies. The best trick competition was great fun and really got everybody shreddin’ the park well. It was won by Dom from MK for doing a ‘360’ down the stairs – so rad!”

At the end of the session S.P.A.T gifted three safety helmets (donated to them by Customriders in Letchworth Garden City) to three “lucky and very deserving young riders”, who had performed particularly well throughout the day, but with no helmets.

However, thanks to S.P.A.T, the youngsters can now protect their heads.

Ben added: “The whole day was a great success and it was a pleasure to see so many happy faces. There were a few minor injuries and scrapes, as expected, but it was a fantastic day had by all. We can’t wait for the next one.”

S.P.A.T aims to raise awareness of the surroundings and spaces that skate park users share with other people. For example, questions asked could be, “Has there been any anti-social behaviour going on?” or “Am I/my child in anybody’s way on the equipment?”

It also encourages visitors to look out for their fellow skate park users and hopes to share a friendly ethos to build strong communities.