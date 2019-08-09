Let’s Create art exhibition wows Whipsnade visitors

Whipsnade art students were proud to display their work and walk their guests through a “3D sketchbook”.

Pupils from Dr Lorna Moore’s Creative Art foundation course held an exhibition on the weekend of July 26, inviting local residents and Central Bedfordshire Councillor John Chatterley to the event.

Seventy people came through the doors of Whipsnade Villlage Hall and were impressed with the variety of pieces the mature students had produced.

Cllr Chatterley, who opened the show, said: “It’s remarkable to see such wonderful talent and creativity coming out of the local area.

“I am very proud of this exhibition and also Dr Moore.”

New student, Sally, said: “It was exciting to see an eclectic mix of of artworks. They were very well displayed and it brought people together.”

Dr Moore added: “I was delighted by the turn out on Friday evening and Saturday.

“A lot of people think having an art course for mature students is a fantastic idea.

“Many of my students come to me once they have retired early to re-kindle that desire to do an art course they never did when they were younger.

“This is not just an art class – it’s an art foundation course. They experiment with lots of genres and media and I get artists to work with my students. “The way the exhibition is curated is to create a sense of equality within the space – no fancy frames, just pure, honest art work in it’s creative process – mistakes and all.

“I wanted to create a feeling of walking into a 3D sketchbook.”

Dr Moore runs a 14-week creative art course for adults at Whipsnade Village Hall. The next term begins on September 11 and 13.

Email drmoorescreative artcourse@gmail.com or call 078 9661 9660. Free art class tasters are available.