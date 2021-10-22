Ofsted praise for Caddington's Manshead Academy following visit by inspectors

A Caddington school has passed its first Ofsted report since its conversion into an academy with flying colours.

Manshead C of E School, which converted to an academy in 2017, has been judged to be 'good' by education watchdogs who praised it as "a school that likes to welcome everyone."

The report said: "Most pupils arrive in the morning ready to learn. Disruption in lessons is rare, so pupils are more confident that they can get on with their work. Teachers’ high expectations of pupils are well understood.

"As one pupil said, ‘We can’t get away with anything any more’. When things go wrong, pupils are certain that staff will help them. They say that bullying does not happen often. When it does, action is taken to sort it out.

"Pupils feel that staff and leaders ‘care about us here’. Pupils’ learning helps them to develop personally, as well as academically. Sixth-form students act as good role models for younger pupils. The return of the variety of after-school clubs and sports this year is welcomed by the many pupils who take part."

Inspector Christine Dick said that the focus on positive behaviours created an environment in which pupils and sixth formers can achieve well.

"Positive relationships with pupils, students and families are a strong feature of the quality of education that the school provides," she said.

While inspectors said there needed to be more development in lessons in music and computing, they praised the work done with more vulnerable children.

"Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is well thought out in all year groups. Regular checks on learning ensure staff have a good understanding of individual needs. The learning, inclusion, nurture and care provision provides additional, effective support for vulnerable pupils," the report said.

On future development for the school inspectors said: "In some subjects, the school’s curriculum is still under development. While plans are in place, some planning lacks detail and staff are not yet fully trained to deliver it. Leaders should ensure that their plans for curriculum review are fully implemented and staff are fully trained, including seeking external subject expertise where it is needed."

Inspectors also offered advice for youngsters struggling with reading: "The programme of support for pupils who need to catch up with their reading does not improve weaknesses in pupils’ spelling. This is because it does not address the gaps in pupils’ ability to use phonics to sound words and spell accurately. Leaders, including the trust, should ensure that staff leading interventions have a better understanding of systematic synthetic phonics, so that they can help pupils to decode and spell unfamiliar words."