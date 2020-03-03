Parents' 'bewilderment' as closure of Houghton Regis Academy gathers pace

Parents say they have been left “bewildered” finding new places for their children as the closure of Houghton Regis Academy gathers steam.

On Friday it was announced that the Secretary of State for Education had agreed to the academy’s closure – which will take place through a phased process until 2022.

From September the school will cater for key stage 3 pupils (year groups 7 to 9) with senior pupils in years 10 and 11 to go elsewhere.

Greenwood Academies Trust – who run the failed school – say that Central Beds Council has been able to find alternative places for the number of pupils affected.

But it has not confirmed whether these places have yet been allocated to each pupil.

One mum, who did not wish to be named, told the Gazette: “Parents were yet to be notified of this while teaching staff were already telling the children.

“My son came home saying that the teachers were telling the pupils they needed to be gone by Easter!”

A letter was sent to parents by Greenwood Academies Trust last Friday.

There will be a public meeting at the academy on Tuesday, March 10, at 6pm, which all interested parties can attend. The aim of the session is to allow parents and carers the opportunity to give their views on the proposed closure transition plan.

Cllr Antonia Ryan, representing Parkside on Central Beds Council, said: “The school will remain open for some year groups until August 31, 2022, this is when we envisage the new school at Kingsland will be built by.

“I am aware of the concern the current position will be causing pupils, parents and the wider community in Houghton Regis.

“I am working closely with the council highlighting residents’ concerns.”

Cllr Sue Clark, portfolio holder for families and education at Central Beds Council, said: “While this is not the outcome we wanted, it is a solution that will ensure the best education for the pupils.

“Every moment in education is important, especially in the critical years leading up to exams.

“By reducing the size of the school, Houghton Regis Academy can focus their resources on supporting the younger year groups until they can move to the new school in 2022.

“The best option for Year 9 and Year 10 pupils is to be in a school which is fully and appropriately staffed to deliver the education they need and deserve.

“We will do everything we can to smooth the transition for pupils as much as possible – we are writing to Year 9 and Year 10 pupils and we are holding an open event to help parents with choosing new schools and the admission process.

“We will also provide transport and Greenwood Academies Trust have confirmed that they will fund new uniforms for these pupils.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “As a Trust, the wellbeing and education of our pupils is of the utmost importance. However, after long and careful consideration, we believe that closure is the only viable option to provide a high-quality education in the future for pupils.

“The academy’s pupil roll has been significantly below capacity for many years, largely due to a delayed local housing development, which has also resulted in the expected rebuild of the academy not taking place.

“This has led to the academy being unviable, with too few pupils, and accommodation that is unsuitable for delivering a high-quality secondary curriculum provision. Throughout the listening period and beyond, we will continue to work closely with the Department for Education and with Central Bedfordshire Council to ensure all pupils have access to a good education and to deliver a smooth transition.”