Queensbury Academy praises Dunstable students for 'tremendous success' in GCSE exams

Year 11 students and teachers are celebrating "tremendous success" in their GCSE exam results at Dunstable's Queensbury Academy.

The school's top performing pupils have achieved some of the best results nationally and across the board, while the academy reports that all subjects have seen a significant increase in students achieving and exceeding their target grades.

Queensbury Academy students are feeling proud that all of their hard work has paid off.

The teachers are pleased that students are now well placed to progress to the post-16 study of their choice, while the school informed the Gazette about some standout individual performances.

These include:

Tegan Ingram: 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and an A

Olatunde Odu: 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s and an A

Kerryn Alderson: 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s, 1 grade 6 and an A*

Harsil Dixit: 2 grade 8s, 6 grade 7s, 1 grade 6 and an A

Simon Belmar: 1 grade 8, 4 grade 7s, 4 grade 6s and an A*

Holly Porter: 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 4 grade 6s, 1 grade 5 and a B

Senior Vice Principal (Teaching and Learning), Mr McGroary, said: "Queensbury Academy Congratulations Year 11 for another great set of results.

"We look forward to welcoming you back into our Sixth Form in September. Thanks to all our staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure that every student achieves their very best."