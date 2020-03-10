Trust denies failing pupils as 'Inadequate' Houghton Regis Academy prepares for closure

An academy trust has denied failing children at a Houghton Regis school after Ofsted inspectors found no evidence of improvements in the last year.

Houghton Regis Academy is run by Greenwood Academies Trust and is due to close in 2022. It is currently rated as “Inadequate” by Ofsted.

Houghton Regis Academy

The education watchdog published its monitoring report last week, which judged that both the trust and school leaders had taken no steps to help the school out of special measures.

The report stated that while the trust had a clear plan to close the school, there was no clear plan regarding improvements.

Inspector Al Mistrano wrote to school principal Steve White: “Since the inspection in January 2019, the trust has not demonstrated the determination, capability or capacity to bring about vital improvements.

“You and trust leaders have not created clear plans to deal with the inadequacies that were identified in the school’s provision.

“One year after the previous inspection, the trust’s statement of action remains unfit for purpose.

“School and trust plans do do not clearly outline the steps leaders and staff must take to make the necessary changes.

“In contrast, the trust plans regarding the school’s closure are clear.

“You have not improved the behaviour of pupils at the school since the previous inspection. Teachers’ expectations of pupils’ behaviour are still too low. Pupils say that disruptive behaviour occurs in most lessons.”

A Greenwood Academies Trust spokesman said: “As Ofsted has recognised, the new leadership team, appointed by the Trust, shares a common commitment to improving the academy. We will continue to work closely with pupils, parents, staff and the wider school community to ensure we are providing the highest quality education possible.

“Unfortunately, the academy is currently undersubscribed due to a proposed housing development not being built and this has led to low pupil numbers and an inability to recruit sufficient high quality, subject specific staff.

“For this reason, after long and careful consideration, we believe that closure is now the only option for the academy.

“A clear closure process has been developed and the academy, with the support of the Trust, will ensure all pupils are properly supported and have access to a good education throughout the closure transition period.”

A public meeting at the school is due to take place this evening (Tuesday) at 6pm.