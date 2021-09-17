University of Bedfordshire ranks worst in the country - according to The Times league table

The University of Bedfordshire has come bottom in the country, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

After a year of closed campuses and a move to online learning, the new edition of the Good University Guide reveals most universities have seen a dramatic drop in student satisfaction and teaching quality scores in the latest National Student Survey.

Unfortunately for The University of Bedfordshire, it slipped one place to come 132nd - with a 66.2 per cent chance of graduates getting a professional job or graduate-level study.

University of Bedfordshire

There was a 53.1 per cent chance of course completion, teaching quality scored 74 per cent and student satisfaction 67.6 per cent.

Probably more shocking is that nationally - for the first time in the guide’s 30-year history - The University of St Andrews has knocked Oxford and Cambridge off the top spot.

A University of Bedfordshire spokesman said: "While we are disappointed at our position, we are aware that league tables tend to use data which is not reflective of our student body.

“Our new university-wide strategy showcases our ambition to put disadvantaged and non-traditional students at the heart of Bedfordshire, enabling access to higher education to all those who wish to seek it, complemented by vital support services – including welfare, accessibility, counselling and finance – available to all students throughout their studies.

“The results also don’t take into account the university’s inspirational research, innovation and partnership work – another core strand of our transformative strategy – which has been invaluable to the region and nationwide during the pandemic, alongside providing vital business, cultural and economic support to local communities.”