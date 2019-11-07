Amazon Dunstable holds gold Pjammin party to support children with cancer

Kind-hearted colleagues at Amazon, in Dunstable, helped Childhood Cancer Awareness month by highlighting the work of hospitals and charities to increase the survival rate of children with cancer.

The town’s team has joined the global movement, ‘‘#Amazon Goes Gold, and hosted a gold-themed ‘#PJammin’ party in September to support families affected by childhood cancer. The gold ribbon is the international symbol for childhood cancer awareness.

The event was attended by members of the warehouse team, local families dealing with cancer, representatives from Luton and Dunstable University Hospital and Andrew Selous MP for South West Bedfordshire.

The Amazon team also made a £2,000 donation to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, which said the donation would be used to support entertainment equipment for young patients coming in for cancer treatments.

Edmon Yohannes, general manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “ The L&D does vital work in our community and we want to support them and the brave children and families who rely on their care.

“We seek to shed light on the work done by researchers, hospitals and charities.”

Toyin Lythe, Paediatric Oncology Consultant at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: “On behalf of the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, I’d like to thank Edmon and his team for hosting this special STEM event and for providing this donation.

“We are very appreciative of the #AmazonGoesGold movement and glad that the work done by our team is being supported by the local Amazon team.

“All the medical team are extremely grateful to Amazon for the very generous donation. This will support our young paediatric patients going through an incredible health challenge battling cancer.

“We have 20 young people a year receiving cancer treatment and are always impressed by the bravery, strength and courage of them and their families. It is wonderful for us to be part of a really positive day, a highlight for the year. The donation and gift of tablets will provide a vital mental escape for them, while undergoing treatment or stay. Thank you to everyone who makes this happen.”