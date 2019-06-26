Bedfordshire MP calls for more research into ‘unpredictable’ condition Multiple Sclerosis

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, is calling for more research into the “unpredictable and challenging condition” Multiple Sclerosis.

Mr Selous recently attended ‘Multiple Sclerosis – The Research Story’, an exhibition in parliament which gave the opportunity to hear from people living with MS, and leading researchers around the UK.

It also featured personal objects from the MS community, representing what it’s like to live with the condition, alongside the latest developments in cutting-edge research.

One of the personal objects included was the 1970’s putter golfer Tony Johnstone used to win the Jersey Seniors Classic in 2008.

After being diagnosed with MS in 1994, the sporting hero was told he’d never compete professionally again, but advances in research have enabled him to extend his career for another decade.

Mr Selous said: “I am delighted to have attended the MS Society’s parliamentary exhibit and see first-hand how close we are to stopping MS.

“MS is an unpredictable and challenging condition, which can be painful and exhausting. I want to see investment in this area of research continue to rise so everyone living with MS in South West Bedfordshire and across the UK has access to effective treatments.”

Over the past 20 years MS research has led to major advances, including more than a dozen licensed treatments for people with the relapsing form of MS.

But more investment is needed to find more, and better, treatments for everyone – including ones that can slow or stop MS from progressing.

Dr Susan Kohlhaas, director of research at the MS Society, said: “We’re really grateful Andrew Selous MP has pledged their support for our work.

“More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK and many are still left without treatment options that slow or stop progression.

“But we are at a turning point in MS research and the UK is at the forefront of this.

“We are closer than ever before to having treatments for everyone with MS, and stopping MS for good.

“This exhibition shined a light on the realities of living with MS and, importantly, how we plan to stop it. We hope the stories of people living with MS will encourage parliamentarians to recognise the need for more investment in MS research, get involved, and join us in our fight to stop MS.”

The MS Society is the UK’s leading not-for-profit funder of MS research and is currently supporting over 70 active projects worth more than £20 million. To find out more about the MS Society and the vital research it is funding visit www.mssociety.org.uk