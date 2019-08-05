Campaigners 'absolutely thrilled' after nearly £100m extra funding announced for Luton & Dunstable Hospital

The government has pledged an additional £99.5m funding for Luton & Dunstable Hospital, it has been revealed.

In an announcement this morning, L&D bosses say there were "delighted" to receive confirmation from the Department of Health and Social Care that £99.5m of capital funding had been approved.

Alistair Burt MP, Mohammad Yasin MP, Stephen Hammond MP, and Andrew Selous MP attended a meeting at The Department for Health where they lobbied for the extra funding

The money will be spent on a new five-storey acute services block for critical care, a neo-natal intensive care unit, a delivery suite and a midwife-led birthing unit, as well as a suite of new operating theatres.

Cathy Jones, Deputy Chief Executive at Luton & Dunstable Hospital, said: "This means we can proceed at pace with the delivery of a new 5 storey acute services block at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) to enable urgent replacement of some of the site’s most out-dated estate.

"This will make a real difference to patient and staff experience by delivering new facilities for critical care, maternity services, the level 3 neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) and operating theatres."

Crucially, funding is now in place for the planned merger between Bedford Hospital and the L&D with further investment plans expected to be announced.

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous, who is also a member of the Health and Social Care select committee, warmly welcomed this £99.5m million capital funding boost for the L&D.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled about this additional spending. I have been campaigning for this over several years with the Department of Health and Social Care and with the Treasury.

"These extra facilities will provide critical extra capacity to look after our local population as much needed new homes continue to be built in our area.”