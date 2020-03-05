Can you help Dunstable girl spread forget-me-not rocks for Alzheimer’s Society?

A kind-hearted Dunstable girl has painted rocks with the Alzheimer’s Society logo after she was inspired by her grandfather to help others.

Emma Kent, 10, along with mum Joanna, 44, have been busy decorating dozens of stones with the blue forget-me-not design and hiding them around town.

Emma

The young artist is determined to help because her beloved grandfather Tony was diagnosed with the condition, and she hopes her initiative will enable more people to find out about the illness and the support available.

Emma said: “I enjoy the painting because it makes me feel free. When we walked round hiding the rocks it took a long time and it was raining. We also hid the rocks on the way to and from school, and people can rehide them.

“Granddad was very playful until the Alzheimer’s hit him. I wanted to raise awareness because people can raise money.”

Joanna has been helping to paint the rocks, and has also set up a JustGiving Page for the project, which has so far raised £310.

Joanna said: “My father-in-law was outgoing, football crazy - an Arsenal nutter - and very active. He got diagnosed and it’s just so rapid that we can’t keep up with it.

“Emma and Tony had a very close relationship. Hopefully it’s got people talking about Alzheimer’s so families don’t have to go through what we did.”

Tony, now 73, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s aged 70, and lives in a care home in Leighton Buzzard. Emma has given him special rock, too.

Emma’s mum, her father Stephen, 45, brother Jack, 16, and grandmother Susan, 71, are all very proud of her, and wished to thank Emma’s old school, Icknield Lower, for all its support.

Donations via ‘Emmas Alzheimers stones’ on JustGiving.com: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-alzheimers-stones?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Emma-Alzheimers-stones&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=W4dgR9jbm