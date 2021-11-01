Celebrations as government funding backs new Houghton Regis centre

A modern Community Wellbeing Hub in Houghton Regis is one step closer after Central Bedfordshire’s £20 million ‘Levelling Up’ Fund bid was backed by Government. The successful bid secures regeneration funding for the Kingsland Campus in Houghton Regis.

The funding will have big benefits for local communities and will see a new Leisure and Community Centre, cycleways, play areas and improved green space. This will complement the investment in the new Houstone Secondary School at the Kingsland Campus. Together these major investments will help to link new and existing communities, opening up a heart for the east of Houghton Regis.

The funding will support a £24 million project which creates new leisure facilities and a valuable community hub all seamlessly connected to the existing communities.

Kingsland is the site for a new leisure and community hub

Residents will benefit from a new eight lane pool, a learner and splash pool, squash courts, a fitness suite, studios, an outdoor play area and a quality, new public space.

The development at Kingsland campus will also include a new community facility for people to get support and learn new skills.

There will be new paths, cycleways, parking and bus drop off areas all designed to support the Houghton Regis community. The scheme will be complemented with beautiful landscaping and new planting, all in keeping with the area.

Cllr Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration said: ‘’Securing this funding to create this major new development in Houghton Regis is fantastic news. The new leisure facilities and community hub will provide residents with a wonderful asset where they can have fun, keep fit, get support or learn new skills. It’s another huge boost for Central Bedfordshire as we continue to drive the area forward at pace.”