Come to Houghton Regis family fundraiser for Get Kids Going disability sports

A Kind Toddington man is holding a charity family fun day and disco to help disabled children.

Darren Goult, 44, who grew up in Dunstable, is holding an action-packed event at St Vincent’s Social Club, Houghton Regis, from midday until midnight this Saturday (August 3).

Money raised will go to the charity Get Kids Going, which supports disability sports for young people.

Darren said: “We have seven local live acts on who have all given up their time for my charity.

“Thank you needs to go to Carmel Fenwick for allowing us to take over St Vincent’s for the day, and to Andy Bailey for all his help and support with finding acts and promoting the event.

“I would also like to thank Darren Jones 1981 Events for sponsoring the event. Darren has supplied our children’s mini disco and sourced loads of the raffle prizes.

“He continues to support me at every event I hold.”

The live acts will be performing at the following times: 12.15pm - Billy Nomad; 1pm - Louise Sian and Jeff Roberts; 2pm - Jim Spendley; 3pm - Jason Cobb; 4pm - Nikki Rage; 5pm - Kingfisher feat Araura Lily; 6.30pm - Kelvin Davies.

Other exciting events include: 1pm to 5pm - close up magician Conor Sable; 7.30pm - race night; around 9.15pm - karaoke and disco.

Darren has also organised special entertainment for children. From 2pm to 4pm - Jonny Murray’s mini disco; midday onwards - face painting by Megan Hopkins; midday onwards - adult and child sumo suits .

There will also be a cake stall, as well as a raffle, with “lots of amazing prizes donated by local businesses”.

A barbecue will be held from 4pm until 6pm.

Darren told the Gazette why he wanted to help the charity. He said: "In April 2017 I decided I needed to lose weight, so I went to Weight Watchers, and in four and a half months I had lost five stone in weight.

"I started running to help keep my weight maintained. I have run five marathons and about 35 other events in the past 18 months, and I thought it would be nice to give something back, so I decided to raise money for charities whilst doing my marathon events. This charity event is my biggest to date!

"I am also running the Berlin and Tenerife marathons in September and November this year."