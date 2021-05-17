38 more Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Central Bedfordshire over the weekend

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Central Bedfordshire increased by 38 over the weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 16,170 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (May 17) in Central Bedfordshire, up from 16,132 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The rate of infection in Central Bedfordshire now stands at 5,602 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,910.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 5,932 over the period, to 4,452,756.

Central Bedfordshire's cases were among the 391,717 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 415 over the period.