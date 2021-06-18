All adults over 18 in England now invited to get their Covid-19 vaccines

So far, the NHS in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes has dispensed over 960,000 vaccinations.

Invitations to people aged 18 have begun today (Friday) and all adults are urged to book a vaccine or use one of the vaccine walk-in centres listed below:

> Watling House, Dunstable - open 9am to 5pm today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

> Redgrave Centre, Luton - open 9am to 7pm today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

The NHS currently vaccinates using three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca - all of which have been approved as safe and effective by the world leading medical regulator the MHRA.

In Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, people aged 39 and under without an underlying health condition are offered the Pfizer vaccine in line with JCVI guidance, which will be available through many different centres, such as the large vaccination centres, pharmacies and drop-in clinics across the region.

To find out where you can go, visit the BLMK website on www.blmkccg,nhs.uk/covid-19.

All adults aged 18 and over can now arrange their Covid-19 vaccines