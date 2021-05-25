Covid-19: 16,261 people have had coronavirus in Central Bedfordshire

A total of 16,261 people have had Covid-19 in Central Bedfordshire, the latest figures show.

However, the rate of infection in Central Bedfordshire remains lower than the England average.

It comes after Public Health England changed the way it reported the figures from Friday.

Revision to historical case data in England also led to the removal of 5,500 cases nationally over three days last week.

The number of positive cases reported in Central Bedfordshire by 9am on Monday (May 24) was 111 higher than last Monday.

Cases that are identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – are no longer being counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Overall, the rate of infection in Central Bedfordshire now stands at 5,634 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,925.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases was 12,144 higher than last Monday, with the total now standing at 4,464,900.

Central Bedfordshire's cases were among the 392,306 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,119 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

In nearby Bedford, cases of the Indian variant of concern have continued to rise, and Central Bedfordshire Council has urged people to take extra care.

A council statement said: "There is evidence that this variant might be more transmissible than previous variants, so we need to keep up our guard if we are to control the spread and prevent a serious outbreak here in Central Bedfordshire."

It added: "You should get a rapid Covid-19 test before you go anywhere you will come into contact with others. If you are going to the pub, a friend's house, a restaurant or the gym take a rapid test before you go."