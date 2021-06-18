Lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could be brought forward to 5 July
The lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could occur two weeks early on 5 July - two weeks earlier than planned - if Covid data continues to improve, according to reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be open to ending the restrictions earlier than planned.
Although ministers believe a 19 July reopening remains the most likely option, a government source said a two-week “review point”' will now be a “genuine review of the data”.
This could lead to what has been dubbed as ‘Freedom Day’ being brought forward two weeks to 5 July.
‘No-one wants these restrictions in place for a day longer than necessary’
The source told the Mail: "The decision to delay reopening was so finely balanced – probably the most difficult decision of the whole pandemic – that the PM wanted a review point built in so that if things did change we could move sooner.
"No-one wants these restrictions in place for a day longer than necessary."
Tory MPs have also stressed it's important that the Prime Minister opens the country at the earliest opportunity - if the data improves.
Sir Robert Syms said: "We need to get people's freedoms back.
"We cannot save everybody, but what we have done is save thousands and thousands of lives. Now we need to safeguard employment, safeguard businesses and safeguard people's personal relationships."