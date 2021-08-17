New vaccine walk-ins for Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis

To make it easier for people in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis to get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, you can now get the vaccine from Central Bedfordshire Council's mobile testing buses in a special pilot project this Wednesday and Friday.

Anyone over 18 will be able to have their first vaccination from the minibuses with no appointment needed or their second dose if they have waited a minimum of eight weeks from their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Leighton Buzzard - Duncombe Drive car park

Wednesday 18 August 9am to 12pm

Friday 20 August 9am to 12pm

Houghton Regis - Houghton Hall Park car park

Wednesday 18 August 2pm to 5pm

Friday 20 August 2pm to 5pm

Dunstable Pfizer Walk-Ins this week

There will also be a Pfizer walk-in centre operating in Dunstable again this week

Dunstable Watling House 9am-5pm every day

If you have already had one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, then you should go to one of the AstraZeneca walk-in centres: https://www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/drop-in-covid-19-vaccination-sessions-available/ The second dose can only be given to those who have waited a minimum of eight weeks from their first dose of AstraZeneca.

If you already have a booked appointment at a vaccination centre, GP-led site or pharmacy please still attend your appointment as planned.

Drop in sessions for AstraZeneca Vaccinations Only

There are no AstraZeneca Walk-In Clinics in Central Bedfordshire this week but you can go to the walk-in centres in Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes.

Find a walk-in centre: https://www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/drop-in-covid-19-vaccination-sessions-available/Book your vaccination

Everyone over 18 can use the national booking line to make an appointment at a vaccination centre in Central Bedfordshire or nearby.

Book your appointment: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/You can also call 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

If you are aged 16 or 17

You can get your 1st dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if you're aged 16 or 17. The NHS will contact you when it's your turn to get the vaccine. You'll be invited to a local NHS service such as a GP surgery or you can get your vaccine at the walk-in centre at Dunstable Watling House 9am-5pm every day this week You cannot book your appointment online.

Find out more: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/who-can-get-the-vaccine/If you are aged within three months of your 18th birthday

Teenagers within three months of their 18th birthday are now being offered the jab. You can book via the National Booking Service (NBS) or go to the walk-in centre at Dunstable Watling House 9am-5pm every day this week