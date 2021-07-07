UPDATE: Almost 70 cases in Bedford today - while 170 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 7), Bedford recorded 77 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,883 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 170 new cases - after recording 188 yesterday - with a new total of 18,236, while Luton has 86 cases, with a new total of 22,633.

There were no deaths in Bedford (483), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (505).

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 35,023 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 84,377 and Milton Keynes has 21,976 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 45,514,492 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 34,027,302 had received their second dose. ​

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, two patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 are currently being treated in hospital and two patients are on ventilation.

Central Beds

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,548 and now stands at 4,990,916. There were 33 deaths, bringing the total to 128,301.