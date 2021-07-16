UPDATE: Bedford records over 120 positive cases - and over 220 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 16), Bedford recorded 121 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 16,575 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 221 new cases with a new total of 19,719, while Luton has 92 with a new total of 23,540.

There were no deaths recorded in Bedford (484), Central Bedfordshire (575) or Luton (508).

Coronavirus stock image

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 37,245 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 90,374 and Milton Keynes has 23,188 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 51,870 to 5,332,371. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 128,642.

As of July 15, in the UK, 46,159,145 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,543,321 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 119,802 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 89,327 had received their second dose.

In Central Bedfordshire, 202,286 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 154,401 had received their second dose.