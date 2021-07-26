UPDATE: Bedford records over 70 cases in Bedford - with almost 115 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 26), Bedford recorded 74 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 17,564 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 114 cases, with a new total of 21,648, while Luton has 81, taking the total to 24,562.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (509).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 are currently being treated in hospital and four patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 40,078 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 97,981 and Milton Keynes has 24,670 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 24,950 and now stands at 5,722,298. There were 14 deaths, bringing the total to 129,172.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,589,211 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 37,287,384 had received their second dose. ​