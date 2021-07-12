Drop in visits to A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 21,262 patients visited A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of one per cent on the 21,455 visits recorded during May, but 50 per cent more than the 14,166 patients seen in June 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 20,472 visits to A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 25 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of four per cent compared to May, and 53 per cent more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

At Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in June:

>There were 633 booked appointments, down from 690 in May