Dunstable carer Renilda shows just how rewarding the job can be

A Dunstable carer has been praised by her company for “always going above and beyond for her clients”.

Renilda Lourenco, 39, has been given special recognition by Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

Renilda

Maria is keen for people to realise the benefits of care, after statistics were released showing that by 2035 there will be more than 650,00 vacancies in the sector.

Maria said: “We are so lucky to have Renilda on our caregiving team. She really does go above for her clients. She has built long lasting, trusting relationships with her clients, and has certainly made a positive difference to her clients and their families. All our caregivers have turned out to be outstanding friends and caregivers to our clients. Now, we are reaching out to people in the local community to care, like Renilda.”

Indeed, Renilda visits her clients in their own homes, and finds ways in which she can support them better. She has done baking, brass cleaning, painting, and she also takes her clients for walks in the fresh air.

Renilda, pictured, said: “I think I will be doing this until I need a carer myself! My life has become better since becoming a caregiver and I am so proud to be part of the Home Instead family. I think people might be surprised about how rewarding being a caregiver is.”

The local Home Instead office in Luton we will be creating opportunities to recruit 5 new CAREGivers per month to keep up with client demand, and Maria said, “If you are thinking about a career in care, we encourage you to come in for a chat and find out more.”

To learn more about Home Instead, call 01582 955659 or visit: https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/luton-bedfordshire