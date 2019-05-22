Dunstable grandmother chuffed with marathon achievement for Cancer Research UK

A Dunstable grandmother achieved her goal and powered through the London Marathon to honour three family members who battled cancer.

Determined Clare McGarvey, 42, completed the 26.2-mile course in five hours and 24 minutes, raising a total of around £3,400 thanks to the mammoth running mission and a pub fundraiser she held in March at the Froth ‘n’ Elbow.

Clare was so passionate about the challenge because she was raising money for Cancer Research UK, as her Nan, Con, passed away from the disease in 1997, and she later watched both her parents fight and survive it.

Clare said: “It was really nerve wracking but I had a lot of support from my family.

“There were so many sorts of abilities, from professionals to people like me who were running for charity.

“The crowds were three or four deep and there were little kids giving out jelly babies!”

Clare was pleased to meet EastEnders actors Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick, who play Honey and Jay respectively, while something she enjoyed the most was complete strangers cheering her name.

She added: “I kept looking up to the sky when I was running and saying ‘thanks Nan’; I think it was her getting me through it.

“And people were shouting out her name, ‘Nan Con’, as it was on my t-shirt!”

Clare would like to thank those who came to cheer her on: her husband Pete, daughter Jessica, Jessica’s partner Damian, her son Peter and his girlfriend Martina, her mother Tina, father Steve, Uncle Derek and Aunty Dawn, friend Denise, Uncle in-law Peter Whitehead, colleague Louise Harris, and friend Emily and Emily’s boyfriend Keelan.

> https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/clares-london-marathon-3.