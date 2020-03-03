Dunstable Rock Choir don denim to help Alzheimer’s Society

Dunstable Rock Choir members have been donning denim to help raise vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Town residents joined singers from Amersham, Hemel and Welwyn along with their choir leader, Christina D. Clark, to wear jeans and jackets in their rehearsals recently.

Rock Choir

The songsters were supporting the charity’s campaign, Denim for Dementia, and raised £648 for the cause.

Rock Choir member, Maureen Gregory, said: “When I was caring for my mother who had dementia, Rock Choir was my solace so I am over the moon that my choir is supporting ‘Denim for Dementia’.

“I am absolutely passionate about raising awareness of the condition and when I got involved in helping to promote this campaign it seemed logical to involve the group that was my support during my ‘caring years’, Rock Choir. I am so grateful to Christina and all her lovely choir members for making it happen.”

Dementia is one of the biggest health challenges that the country faces today.

One person develops the disease every three minutes in the UK, with about 850,000 people living with it currently. The figure is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040, with Alzheimer’s disease the most common type of dementia.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s or any other type of dementia, but delaying the onset of dementia by five years would half the number of deaths from the condition, saving 30,000 lives a year, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

A Rock Choir spokeswoman added: “Alzheimer’s Society is a charity which pledges to be there for those affected by dementia and the Denim for Dementia campaign will help to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity.”

Rock Choir offers an inclusive experience with no auditions and no requirement to read music. Anyone joining need not have any previous singing or musical experience.

For more information on the charity, please visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk.

To learn more about the Rock Choir, please visit rockchoir.com or call 01252 714276.