Dunstable’s Peter uses pedal power at Prudential Ride for daughter

A determined Dunstable man is using pedal power to raise funds for a charity cause close to his family’s heart.

Peter Mansell, 41, has taken part in his first Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 to raise funds for Myaware after his daughter Rosie was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis 18 months ago.

He said: “It started with her struggling to focus her eyes and, after various referrals, we got the diagnosis.

“We didn’t really know what it was because it’s extremely rare in children.”

Rosie, now 13, was put on medication to control her illness and, last year, suffered a myasthenia crisis, following a phased reduction in her steroid medication.

Peter said: “The illness can attack the most complex functions including the eyes, speech, and breathing.

“She lost the ability to bring the right oxygen level into her body, and as a result she needed to be intubated and spent a number of days in intensive care.

“It was a tough time all round.”

Rosie is now doing well and Peter says the support from both Myaware and the Addenbrookes child development centre – particularly in connecting with other families in the same situation – has been incredible.

“Myaware provides such a great service to so many families,” explained Peter.

“It’s enabled us to share ideas and share stories with others going through similar problems. It’s such a rare illness, having that support has been really helpful.”

The event was Peter’s first Prudential RideLondon and he was really looking forward to the challenge.

Before taking on the cycle, he told the Gazette : “It will be great to ride through central London.

“Training is going well, six or seven hours in the saddle will be tough, but it will be absolutely worth it to cross that Finish Line and know I’ve raised money for such a fantastic charity.”