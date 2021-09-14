Dunstable sisters take to the water for epic journey

A young Dunstable swimmer who raised more than £1,500 for charity last year is taking to the water again, with her younger sister in tow.

Claire Roe, aged nine, is now attempting to double her success this year, by swimming 44 miles, the equivalent of doing the English Channel and back again. Sister Emily aged seven, is aiming for 22 miles.

The sisters, who are completing their epic journeys at The Dunstable Centre, are raising the money for Macmillan, as thanks for supporting mum Lindsey during her struggles with breast cancer. Following treatment she is now on the road to recovery.

Claire and Emily Roe who are fundraising for Macmillan

The proud mum said: "During the first lockdown in 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 35. It was a really tough time for me and my girls to deal with as well as home schooling a just turned 6 and 8 year old.

"This year they have decided to do an epic summer swimming challenge to raise money for Macmillan who were there to support me and the family through my cancer journey.

"Claire is aiming to swim 44 miles and Emily 22 miles over the summer holidays and into September. We have an end date of October half term but are hoping to smash that date. Both girls still attend swimming lessons.

"Unfortunately they have had some setbacks, as the day after they started they were told to self isolate for 10 days, so the challenge got put on hold. Also whilst on holiday Claire injured her arm and couldn’t swim for a couple of days.

The girls, both pupils of Ashton St Peters C of E junior school, have been swimming up to six hours a week during the school holidays. The start of the new school term, plus brownies and taekwando, mean that has been cut back to two sessions a week but they are still going strong and have already smashed their fundraising target of £500.

"I am very proud of them" said Lindsey, "They are amazing."