Family’s plea to Luton and Dunstable workers over asbestos death

The widow of a former electrician who worked in Luton and died of asbestos-related disease last year is calling on his old workmates to help them gain answers regarding how he came to develop the illness.

Royston Pothan, from Lowestoft, died aged 80 on 2 March 2018 after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma - a cancer most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos-related materials.

Royston’s wife Edna, instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell’s Cambridge office to investigate Royston’s illness and whether it could be related to asbestos exposure which is thought to have occurred during his working life.

They are looking to gather more information on whether Royston came into contact with the material during his time while he was involved in projects related to Scrivens of Luton, Hearsons of London and A C Delco between 1950 and 1960.

Rosemary Giles, at Irwin Mitchell, said: “This case is sadly like so many we are involved in, with Royston developing mesothelioma many years after his contact with asbestos is thought to have taken place. We would be hugely grateful to anyone who may be able to shed light on the work conditions Royston may have faced during this specific time period, as such information could be key to getting Edna the answers and justice she deserves.”

Royston met Edna while they were both working at A C Delco, which manufactured car parts, in Dunstable and married in April 1956. Royston was employed by Scrivens of Luton which was contracted by Hearsons of London to undertake work on the site.

Edna recalled: “Royston used to talk to me about how he worked in boiler houses doing rewiring work and how sometimes his job meant going into roof spaces too. It is only as time has gone by that I’ve realised that asbestos could well have been present.

“It was very hard seeing how his health deteriorated in the final months of his life.

“I miss him so much every day and would hugely appreciate any help in getting some answers regarding the illness which ultimately took his life.”

Contact Rosemary Giles on 01223 791 810 or email rosemary.giles@irwinmitchell.com