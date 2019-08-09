Horror accident on Spanish water slide causes severe injuries to Dunstable woman

An aspiring teacher and keen swimmer from Dunstable who sustained severe injuries as a result of an accident at a Spanish water park has spoken out about her nightmare holiday.

Jennifer Proctor was enjoying a day out at Aqualand on the Spanish island of Mallorca with her partner Jodie Morgan in September 2018 when she was involved in an accident on the “Banzai” water slide, which resulted in her sustaining severe spinal fractures.

Jennifer in hospital.

Jennifer, aged 24 at the time, underwent several surgical procedures while she was abroad, including fusion of two spinal vertebrae and the insertion of metal rods and pins in her spine.

In addition, she suffered from a recurring sepsis infection for several months afterwards. Jennifer has also suffered a four-inch reduction in her height as a result of the fractures to her spine.

Following the accident, she instructed specialist international injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate.

Virginia Zarin, the lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Jennifer, said: “We hope that by discovering what happened we can get some answers that Jennifer needs to move forward.”

Jennifer (right) and Jodie.

Jennifer is still affected by her injuries and has been unable to return to her job as a retail manager at Road Chef.

While the sepsis infection has now cleared up, she is still receiving spinal treatment and waiting to hear whether she will need further surgery.

Jennifer, now 25, said: “Having to undergo surgery abroad, away from family and friends, was extremely difficult, and I feel that my life has been turned upside down by my injuries.

“I can’t go back to the job I had before the accident and it is still uncertain whether I will need more surgery.”

Jennifer on holiday.

Jennifer has now set up a fundraiser on Facebook to help with living costs, as she cannot stand or walk for long, and is bed bound, meaning she cannot work. Jennifer says she is also unable to get out of work state benefits.

Aqualand has been contacted but has not yet responded to requests for a comment on Jennifer’s accident.

> You can help Jennifer by visiting facebook at www.facebook.com/donate/2953040048102789/?fundraiser_source=external_url