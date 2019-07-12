Houghton Regis mum taking on British Lung Foundation walk in memory of friend

A kind-hearted Houghton Regis mum is taking on a 10-mile charity walk in memory of a dear friend.

Canasta Tiffin, 43, will be walking round Houghton Regis and Dunstable to raise as much money as she can for the British Lung Foundation, as her friend Richard Tuffnell suffered with COPD.

Canasta.

Richard passed away in March, aged 86, and Canasta, who used to be his cleaner, hopes he would have been proud of her challenge.

She said: “Richard was a very lively, chatty character.

“He would give a small fund for my daughter at Christmas and Easter, saying to me ‘you’re more like family now’.

“COPD meant that he struggled really badly going up the stairs and he was frustrated that he could never spend as much time outside.

“I have damaged the cartilage in my right knee, but I still want to do this. Some people don’t have the ability or are no longer with us.”

Canasta’s walk is on Monday, July 15, and she would like to thank everyone who has supported her.

She added: “I want to do this walk in Richard’s memory and I know his advice to me would be: ‘Cat, why walk everywhere when you have a car at home?’.

“I would tell him: ‘Life’s too short and because I can!’”.

> To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/canasta-tiffin1