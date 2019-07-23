Houghton Regis mum walks proud for British Lung Foundation in memory of friend

A Houghton Regis mum walked her way to victory as she completed a 10-mile challenge for the British Lung Foundation on July 15.

Canasta Tiffin, 43, hit her target and raised £100 for the charity in memory of her dear friend, Richard Tuffnell, who suffered from the condition COPD.

Canasta used to be Richard’s cleaner and the pair struck up a friendship, with Canasta now missing the conversation and cups of tea with her pal.

She said: “I started from home, heading up round the top of Dunstable and working my way back down to Houghton Regis.

“I bumped into a gentleman who stood with his hand on his hips and read my T-shirt. He said ‘I’ve just come out of hospital last week after having pneumonia - well done’. That was really nice of him; I had so much encouragement.”

Richard passed away in March, aged 86, and Canasta says she was thinking about him throughout the three hour morning walk.

She now hopes to complete a half marathon one day, and also take on a challenge for a dementia charity.

She laughed: “Richard would have given me a thumbs up and said ‘good on you!’ Then he would have told me off for doing this with my bad knee!”

Canasta would like to thank everyone for their support.

To donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/canasta-tiffin1