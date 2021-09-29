Houghton Regis RAF veteran 'blessed' to be taking on London Marathon

A Royal Air Force veteran from Houghton Regis will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Ben Palmer, 41, is raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

He was an airframe/propulsion technician and spent his operational career on the Harrier force, known for its vertical take-off and landing, serving in Kuwait and Iraq in 2003, Afghanistan in 2005 and 2006 and supported operations from Aircraft Carriers in the Gulf over the course of his seven-year service.

Ben Palmer

He now works for Transport for London, managing the daily delivery of trains for the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail).

He said: "I've supported the RAF Benevolent Fund since I finished my training at RAF Halton and continued to do so after leaving the service by donating to volunteers at local fairs and supermarkets. When I got a place through the ballot it was a natural choice and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to take part in such an iconic challenge.

“This will be my first marathon – before I started training, I was running the occasional half marathon, but I’ve been amazed at how much extra effort is needed for every kilometre beyond that. The atmosphere at the marathon always seems incredible so I’m really looking forward to that. I know it's likely to be more subdued this year, but that doesn't take away from the anticipation of the event.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, practical and emotional support to the whole of the RAF Family, both serving personnel and veterans, as well as their partners and dependants. To donate to Ben’s fundraiser, please visit virginmoneygiving.com/19924_8569591_60787.

Charlotte Barmby, Community Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “We are so incredibly grateful for Ben’s support, which will allow the Fund to continue to be there for the whole of the RAF Family for years to come. By taking on this gruelling challenge, Ben is not only helping raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund; he’s also helping to raise awareness of the support the Fund offers to other veterans, serving personnel, and their families.”