No significant funding identified for a Houghton Regis health hub

A local authority has confirmed "no significant capital funding has been identified" for an integrated health and care hub for Houghton Regis.

The project is one of five planned by Central Bedfordshire Council in partnership with BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group and health partners.

Work began on the initial £43m Chiltern Vale integrated health and care hub project at Dunstable in May.

This includes 98 homes for residents over 55, with a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments as part of the development.

Labour Parkside CBC councillor Antonia Ryan asked how much capital funding exists for the Houghton Regis medical hub at a full council meeting last month.

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor and executive member for housing and assets Eugene Ghent replied: "Off the top of my head I can't give you an answer to that question."

But she has now received a written reply from the council's senior communications officer for housing Geraldine McIlwaine.

It said: “Councillor Ghent was accurate in his statement that it's currently unclear how the Houghton Regis integrated care hub will be funded.

"While the scheme for Houghton Regis remains a key aspiration, no significant capital funding has yet been identified.

"But we'll continue to work with the CCG and the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to determine when and where a health and care hub is required.

"This will be according to their assessment of health provision in the area and ultimately their decision whether to commission.

"In partnership with both organisations, the council will continue to plan for additional health and care hubs, and ensure we're best placed to respond to any funding opportunities, which could include national capital opportunities."

Councillor Ryan warned the town with "the worst health outcomes in Central Bedfordshire could end up with an epidemic", saying: "We've 10,000 new homes coming to Houghton Regis.

"Can you give me assurance there are urgent talks happening about this?" she asked.

"And that there'll be a strategy in place to ensure we're meeting the needs of local residents and that we're putting in place infrastructure when we're building these houses?"

Councillor Ghent had reminded her CBC's health and wellbeing board provides an update on the progress with all the health hubs at each meeting.

"Currently we're working on the Dunstable health hub and the one for Biggleswade," he said.

The council's written response also referred to councillor Ryan's request for a breakdown of all Section 106 developer contributions going towards the provision of the hub in Dunstable.

It added: “The only Section 106 contribution towards the hub was in 2018. These were generic healthcare funds which were committed to the project.”

This scheme will also cater for some Houghton Regis residents registered with GP practices in Dunstable.

The CCG has been working closely with CBC regarding primary care provision in Houghton Regis, with a shared ambition to develop an integrated healthcare hub in the town, it said.

"This includes our joint intentions for ensuring adequate local health and community infrastructure provision for the growing communities across Central Bedfordshire.

"A joint piece of work was carried out to review the future needs of the Houghton Regis area and how this can best be provided.