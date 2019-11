Dunstable’s Friday Family Cafe Community takes place once a month from 5pm to 7pm.

Go along for games, crafts, table tennis and more, as well as a tasty meal. All for £1 a family!

The next two dates are November 22, and the Christmas special on December 20, which will include extra-special Christmas makes and a bouncy castle.

The cafe is held at the Methodist Church, Ashton Square (opposite Wilkos).

Contact fridayfamilycafe@virginmedia.com