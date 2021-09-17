Artwork celebrates local landmarks around Houghton Regis

Historic local landmarks are the inspiration for a new public artwork in Houghton Regis.

Architectural ceramist, Kay Aplin, has revealed the feature at Taylor Wimpey’s Regent’s Place development in Houghton Regis.

The artwork was inspired by points of interest along the famous Chiltern Way and historic Icknield Way, including Whipsnade Zoo and Ivinghoe Beacon. It consists of two brick walls, built by Taylor Wimpey, with 20 ceramic relief circles that are linked along a linear map of the two Ways.

The new artwork by Kay Aplin

The overall effect aims to create a striking visual attraction encouraging residents to walk through the sculpture and make use of the space whilst providing informative and aesthetic functions.

Kay said: “I am so pleased to have had the opportunity to work on this commission which has been an inspiring experience for me. I chose the Icknield Way and Chiltern Way as the latter runs through the Regent’s Place Site and the Icknield Way is just a mile away. Both contain such rich reference material, including history, archaeology, nature, architecture, geology as well as social and industrial landmarks. I hope residents and ramblers enjoy finding out about important sites along the Ways as they pass between the walls.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Kay on this project at our Regent’s Place development. The collaboration between Taylor Wimpey, artist Kay Aplin and the Central Bedfordshire Council is a prime example of developers working closely with local communities to give something back to its residents.